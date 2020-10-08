Witnesses testify in hearing for 76-year-old man accused of killing 2 Tallmadge women in the 1970’s

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 76-year-old Stark County man arrested in 2019 for the murders of two women in the 1970′s had a hearing before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux Thursday.
Witnesses testified at the virtual hearing for Gustave Sapharas.
Tallmadge police arrested Sapharas at his Jackson Township home on Sept., 6, 2019.
According to police, Sapharas stabbed Karen Bentz, 18, to death on Indian Hills Drive in Tallmadge on April 28, 1970.
The second victim, Loretta Jean Davis, 20, was found on Sept. 28, 1975 on Congress Lake Road in Portage County.
Police said they believe Davis was stabbed to death in Tallmadge, before being left on the side of the road.
Sapharas is charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted rape, kidnapping and maiming or disfiguring another.
He is being held on a $5 million bond.
