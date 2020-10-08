Cleveland police issue Missing Adult Alert after 79-year-old man wanders away from home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Phillip McMillon walked away from home around 7 a.m. Wednesday and has not yet returned, according to Cleveland police.
McMillon, 79, suffers from dementia, and Cleveland police have issued a Endangered Missing Adult Alert.
Police said he wandered away from his home on the 3000 block of E. 135th St.
Police said McMillon is 5′08″ and weighs 140 pounds.
He has gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing glasses, a baseball cap, a black jacket and pants.
Please call 911 or 866-693-9171 if you see Phillip McMillon.
