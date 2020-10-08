13-year-old girl shot by teen boy who was attempting to shoot someone else, Lorain police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old girl was inadvertently shot by a teenager who intended to target someone else, Lorain investigators reported.
Officers found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen on Wednesday in the area of East 32nd Street and Denver Avenue.
While investigating, police discovered that a 17-year-old boy accidentally shot the girl while attempting to shoot someone else.
The teen boy was arrested by Lorain police and is being held at a juvenile detention facility.
The weapon used was later found concealed in another house.
Police say the teen girl was taken to a Cleveland-area hospital for treatment. Information on her condition is not being released at this time.
