13-year-old girl shot by teen boy who was attempting to shoot someone else, Lorain police say

By Chris Anderson | October 8, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT - Updated October 8 at 10:20 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old girl was inadvertently shot by a teenager who intended to target someone else, Lorain investigators reported.

Officers found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen on Wednesday in the area of East 32nd Street and Denver Avenue.

While investigating, police discovered that a 17-year-old boy accidentally shot the girl while attempting to shoot someone else.

The teen boy was arrested by Lorain police and is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

The weapon used was later found concealed in another house.

Police say the teen girl was taken to a Cleveland-area hospital for treatment. Information on her condition is not being released at this time.

