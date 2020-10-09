All Cleveland Museum of Natural History staff members will have Election Day off so they can go vote

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Getting to the polls on Election Day can be challenging for many reasons.
Staff members at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History won’t have to worry about work stopping them from casting their vote.
“It’s a day off, but a day on,” said Donté Gibbs, manager of community outreach, Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Gibbs and the group, Cleveland Votes, ran a three month campaign encouraging museum leaders to give more than 100 museum employees the day off.
“Just a non-partisan effort to encourage the right to vote, the right to volunteer as poll workers… whatever you feel you may need on November 3”, said Gibbs.
Museum staff will still get paid for that day.
“Having that full day off… we don’t know what election day looks like for folks throughout the county or even counties where staff may live, lines may be longer than four hours or a time you may have allotted for your lunch break.”
Gibbs tells me he hopes initiatives like the one the museum is participating in will boost voter turnout in this year’s election.
“Around 60% turned out in the presidential election in 2016… we can get those numbers up higher… so reducing those barriers that may help with some of that lack of excitement in the election,” Gibbs added.
Gibbs says he’s trying to make change one day at a time.
