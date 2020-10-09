Browns to be without Larry Ogunjobi vs. Colts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Larry Ogunjobi, the Browns defensive tackle who was off to the best start of his career with the Browns, will miss the Week 5 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts due to an abdomen injury.
Ogunjobi suffered the injury in last week’s win over the Cowboys.
The fourth-year veteran has racked up 10 tackles in four games, and while he doesn’t own a sack this season, he’s one of the reasons why Myles Garrett is tied for the league-lead with five, as Ogunjobi’s pressure has helped to collapse the pocket.
“I definitely do not like seeing him out because he is a hell of a run defender and a powerful man to stop on passing downs," Garrett said on Friday. "We will miss him, but we have guys who are going to try to fill in the role as best as they can and try and do what they do best, not try to be him or do the job that he is doing. Just do what you are supposed to and do it to the best of their ability. I know they can do that.”
One of the players who’ll step up is rookie defensive tackle Jordan Elliott.
