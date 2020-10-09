Brunswick police seek surveillance video of neighborhood theft suspects

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking residents in several neighborhoods to review their outdoor surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.
Brunswick police are only interested in the following streets at this time:
Andrea, Oak Tree, Royal Oak, Grand Oak, Barbara, Marie, Oxford, Gary, Dennis and New Market Trail.
Residents are asked to focus on the time frame between Oct. 2 at 9:30 p.m. and Oct. 3 at 3 a.m.
The suspects are wanted for a series of thefts.
Officers said they are particularly interested in a person named Michael Malloy.
If you find any footage, please call Brunswick Police Detective Christopher Scafidi at 330-225-9111.
