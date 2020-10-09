Brunswick police seek surveillance video of neighborhood theft suspects

Michael Malloy (Source: Brunswick police)
By Julia Tullos | October 9, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 2:27 PM

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking residents in several neighborhoods to review their outdoor surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.

Brunswick police investigating neighborhood thefts. (Source: Brunswick police)

Brunswick police are only interested in the following streets at this time:

Andrea, Oak Tree, Royal Oak, Grand Oak, Barbara, Marie, Oxford, Gary, Dennis and New Market Trail.

Residents are asked to focus on the time frame between Oct. 2 at 9:30 p.m. and Oct. 3 at 3 a.m.

The suspects are wanted for a series of thefts.

Officers said they are particularly interested in a person named Michael Malloy.

Wanted by Brunswick police. (Source: Brunswick police)

If you find any footage, please call Brunswick Police Detective Christopher Scafidi at 330-225-9111.

