Cleveland Heights Chief confirms COVID-19 tests for 5 firefighters came back positive

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are used to battling flames, but five in Cleveland Heights are now battling COVID-19.
Cleveland Heights Fire Chief Dave Freeman confirmed five firefighters tested positive for COVID-19.
However, Chief Freeman said all have had mild or no symptoms.
The chief said the department has a contract for intensive cleaning of all the stations and all vehicles, in addition to the sanitation routine the employees conduct twice daily.
