Cleveland Mayor Jackson recaps wide range of issues discussed during State of the City address

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson spoke on Friday morning to recap the various topics he brought up during his annual State of the City address.
During the address from the city’s longest-serving mayor, Jackson focused primarily on restarting the economy after the impact from the coronavirus pandemic and damaging protests over the death of George Floyd.
Other issues that Cleveland is facing were addressed by the mayor, including:
- COVID-19: Mayor Jackson said it is clear that the pandemic has made it clear that there are disparities linked to race and health.
- Racial disparities:
- Crime: “Crime is just a symptom of the larger, underlying problem of alack of social and economic justice,” Mayor Jackson said on Thursday.
- Civil unrest: The mayor addressed the ongoing tension since the May 30 demonstrations that turned destructive downtown.
- Criminal sentencing inequities: “The color of your skin, or your economic status, should not determine your guilt or innocence and whether you receive a harsher sentence,” the Cleveland mayor remarked.
- Consent Decree: The blueprint was established to provide guidance on how to protect the public and police.
- Improving the economy:
- Job losses: "Our region’s year-over-year job losses are more than double the worst month figures of the 2008 ‘Great Recession.’”
- Community improvements: Mayor Jackson highlighted projects throughout the city that aim on improving neighborhoods, including recreation center construction and renovations to police and fire stations.
- Affordable housing: "In addition, we continue to provide affordable and market-rate homes in our neighborhoods.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.