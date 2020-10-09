COVID-19 deaths in Ohio’s long-term care facilities top more than 3,000 residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health said more than 3,000 residents of long-term care facilities have died as a result of the coronavirus since the start of a pandemic.
Prior to April 15, the state’s health department previously reported that 369 long-term care residents died from COVID-19.
Since mid-April, at least 2,764 Ohio long-term care residents have died from the virus.
The total number of deaths among long-term care facility residents now stands at 3,133.
As of Friday morning, the Ohio Department of Health said 4,983 people have died from the coronavirus statewide.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.