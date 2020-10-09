Election drips stress on top of COVID-19 and doctors are concerned

Cleveland doctor offers up advice on how to deal with stress and anxiety.

Election drips stress on top of COVID-19 and doctors are concerned
The November election is adding stress to an already awful year according to mental health doctors in Cleveland. (Source: MGN)
By Dan DeRoos | October 9, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 11:35 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since March, people have been dealing with the stress of how to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the November presidential election is throwing cans of gasoline on the fire.

Dr. Omar Elhaj, who heads up the mental health offices in Ohio for LifeStance in Beachwood, spoke to us in August as parents dealt with the mental aspect of sending kids back to school.

Dr. Elhaj is back to explain what he is seeing in patients and the best way to handle the stress of this election season.

Interview with doctor

Election drips stress on top of COVID-19 and doctors are concerned https://bit.ly/3nx0fmf

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Friday, October 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.