Free COVID-19 testing offered at 2-day Akron pop-up site
By | October 9, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 7:48 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Feeling sickly?

Get tested for COVID-19 between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday or 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Summit County Public Health, 1867 W. Market St.

Anyone can be tested at the pop-up site.

You do not need a doctor’s order, appointment or a medical/insurance card to qualify for testing.

Quantities may be limited.

This event is a Summit County Public Health and Ohio Department of Health partnership.

Call the COVID-19 call line at (330) 926-5795 with any questions.

