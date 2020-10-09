Gov. DeWine ‘troubled’ by the COVID-19 cases spikes as Ohio hits highest single day spike since pandemic began

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A troubling trend in Ohio as the coronavirus spreads at a record rate, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
In the last 24 hours 1,840 cases have been reported, that’s the single highest one day total since testing began in Ohio.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Ohio has reached 166,102, and the Buckeye State has recorded 4,994 deaths from COVID-19.
Gov. DeWine in a tweet from the Youngstown area says, “I’m trouble about the COVID-19 case trends we’re seeing in Ohio over the last 10 days, and I’m concerned this will lead to a very rough winter.”
It’s been a steady upwards trend all week and the Governor says funeral and weddings are one of the biggest reasons for the increase, along with daily activity.
“As we talk to public health departments what they tell us when they try to drill down on the causes of the spread, lax social distancing, not enough people wearing masks, not enough people following quarantine and isolation guidance,” Governor DeWine said.
Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh who was diagnosed with Stage 2 Breast Cancer cancer 5 years ago and survived, was diagnosed with COVID three weeks ago. She spent three days in the hospital.
“I’m certainly not here to say that I think having COVID was a worse experience than having breast cancer because that was one of the most challenging experiences of my life, but what I can say is having COVID was pretty darn bad,” Bevan Walsh said.
Bevan Walsh has no idea how she caught the coronavirus, because she says she took every precaution, “You see a lot of people that don’t wear masks that are going out to parties and events with lots of people. I’ve avoided doing all that. I was concerned about getting COVID and I thought that I did the best that I could. So yes, it’s very frustrating.”
Gov. DeWine sums up the surge by saying the coronavirus is spreading in more areas of the state and impacting a wider swath of Ohio.
