Infant and 18-year-old hospitalized after being shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirmed an infant, possibly only 3 months old, and an 18-year-old are hospitalized after being shot on Friday night.
The shooting happened in the 9600 block of Cumberland Avenue around 7:45 p.m., according to EMS.
EMS said the victims were driven to the hospital before first responders arrived, so their conditions are unknown at this time.
However, EMS confirmed the victims were taken from Cleveland Clinic to University Hospitals for further treatment.
It is unknown if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
