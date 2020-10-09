Jacobs Pavilion event to help Cleveland concert staff currently not working

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When event organizers asked about the availability of Jacobs Pavilion for their benefit, they had no problem booking it -- it hasn’t seen a concert all year.
Live Nation’s Barry Gabel will head down to Jacobs Pavilion to sell some of the memorabilia he’s collected to help others struggling.
“I have some vinyl and CDs from forty plus years of collecting," he says. "My money is going to Crew Nation which is helping people that unfortunately are the backbone of our industry who make a living from the concert industry who are having a hard time right now.”
Furloughed Live Nation worker Sue Csendes got the idea for “Music and Friends - A Garage Sale!” after she had a line in her Solon driveway when she sold some of her collectables out of her home a few weeks ago. Now, she’s making it bigger.
“I’m hoping this does some good for some of us who aren’t able to work," Csendes says. "There’s no income coming in for a lot of people. So maybe this helps, and plus it gives us something to do.
"We are itching for things to do, so we’re creating events to work events.”
Photographs from Cleveland legends like Janet Macoska, Anastasia Pantsios, and Joe Kleon, vinyl, CDs, drum kits, autographed magazines and other memorabilia from twenty vendors highlight the event.
“Needless to say, the people that make a living in the concert industry are now on pause.” says Gabel. “These people are our vendors coming down, this is how they make a living."
“They’re gig workers. Basically like anybody else that is in the gig worker world, and so this is going to benefit [them.]”
The event will take place outside and will observe all coronavirus precautions, including distancing and mask-wearing. And it can move inside if there’s inclement weather.
“I think we all feel the same, we’re very sad because we’d like to be working," says Csendes. "We are crazy people who work crazy hours and we miss it.”
The event runs from 10 to 4 Saturday and is free.
