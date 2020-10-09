Lorain man dies in motor bike crash

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old man died after crashing his motorized bicycle Tuesday afternoon in Lorain.
Lorain police said Michael Mac Mahan was operating a motorized Huffy mountain bicycle around 1 p.m. near the corners of Fulton Rd. and E 28th St. when the accident occurred.
He lost control, ran off the road and struck a pole, police said.
He flew off the motor bike and onto the sidewalk.
Police said Mahan was flown to MetroHealth, but unfortunately died due to his injuries.
He was not wearing a helmet, police said. Police also said they don’t believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The Lorain Police Department Traffic Bureau continues to investigate.
Mahan is one of five people who’ve died in fatal traffic accidents in Lorain since 2020 began.
