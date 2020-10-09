Massive pothole wreaking havoc on Cleveland drivers as city and others dispute maintenance responsibility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive pothole in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood has expanded so much over the course of two years that neighbors fear the entire section of road could soon cave in.
But nobody is owning up to the responsibility of fixing it.
“It’s been two years and nobody will fix it. It’s crazy. It’s getting worse,” said Karen Beamons, who alerted 19 News to the issue.
The pothole, which seems dangerously close to becoming a sinkhole, measures about five feet in length, and roughly half as wide.
An orange barrel has been placed over it to alert drivers, but there have been no attempts to fix the crater which is positioned along Euclid Beach Boulevard on the site of historic Euclid Beach Park.
“It’s very dangerous. Somebody is going to get hurt, it’s just a matter of time,” Beamons said. One day it’s going to fall in. Then what are we going to do?"
We reached out to Ward 8 city councilman Mike Polensek, who told 19 News he has been looking into the issue for years.
“Their complaints are all legitimate, but I can’t fix the roadway. I don’t have the legal authority to do that,” he said.
Polensek added that there has been confusion over who is responsible for maintaining the roads in that area.
It runs along a Cuyahoga County Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) complex, a private apartment building, and a number of private businesses.
“There’s got to be some resolution here,” he said. “It just cannot continue to sit that and deteriorate and have residents worry about driving into a rut or a hole, or walk into a rut or a whole. It’s unacceptable.”
Beamons also showed us gouging trenches on nearby East 159th Street. She said it creates problems for motorists and people like her, who use a wheelchair.
Up the road, the integrity of the iconic arch at the park entrance has been compromised after being hit, presumably by a vehicle.
But again, nobody seems to be taking responsibility for any of the issues.
“It sits on city property and I believe it’s the responsibility of the city to maintain it,” Polensek said. “There has to be resolution soon.”
He said he has been pressing the mayor’s office and the public works department to look into taking action.
19 News reached out to both the CMHA and the mayor’s office for comment.
The housing authority did not respond, a spokesperson for Mayor Frank Jackson acknowledged our request, but has not commented.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.