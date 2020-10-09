Mayor Frank Jackson says he is not insulted by his critics who say he is not tough on crime during virtual media conference

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After nearly 15 years Cleveland’s Mayor Frank Jackson doesn’t have to beg for anyone’s attention in Ohio’s largest city.
Friday the Mayor held a virtual media conference on the city’s Facebook page and one of the first questions he answered was about his record on crime.
Mayor Jackson repeated the question that was delivered to him by an assistant.
“My critics are saying I’m not tough on crime, am I insulted by that …No”, stated a relaxed Mayor Jackson.
Not fazed at all by inquiring reporters from throughout northeast Ohio who went straight at, Cleveland’s top boss with at target on his record when it comes to crime.
Mayor Jackson can’t be proud of his lack of statistical proof that Cleveland is safer today than it was in 2005 when he was elected mayor of the city.
Homicides are up nearly 32 percent in Cleveland and crimes with a weapon are over 40 percent.
“There is an uptick in crime partially violent crime associated with guns. Throughout the United States that phenomena is accruing”, said Jackson.
The Mayor didn’t try to avoid any questions and embraced the fact that more work needs to done especially when it comes to handgun or weapons crimes.
You can not walk around with an AK 47 or an AR15 and not break the law. You can walk around like a cowboy. But we don’t have that authority.
I believe that people should have the right to bear arms; and who bares those arms and what it takes for you to be able to bare those arms", stated Mayor Jackson
If a stroll down memory lane; was the picture people in Cleveland wanted to see; Frank Jackson changed that narrative to forecast an optimistic future.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.