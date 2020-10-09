1,840 coronavirus cases: Ohio reports highest 24-hour spike with regular testing of COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

By Chris Anderson | October 9, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 2:21 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 4,994 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 166,102 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 1,840 new COVID-19 cases is the highest recorded in Ohio with regular testing.

An additional 9,622 cases and 308 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 16,301 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 3,413 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

