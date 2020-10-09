Northeast Ohio weather: Glorious weather on Friday, a few opportunities for rain this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hasn’t it been absolutely stunning out there today?!
Expect a lovely afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
Winds will begin to increase tonight, as will cloud cover.
Expect winds from the south at 10 to 20 mph, gusting upwards of 30 mph.
High winds overnight will keep temperatures from plummeting this evening.
We’re going to be in the 60s all night.
Regarding the weekend, we have somewhat of an interesting, and tricky, forecast on our hands.
First and foremost, it’s going to be warmer-than-average.
Expect highs near 80 degrees tomorrow and near 70 degrees on Sunday.
Southwest winds gusting to 30 mph will keep things nice and toasty tomorrow.
Normal highs for this time of the year are in the low 60s, by the way.
Clouds will increase during the day tomorrow as a front moves in from the north.
This feature will bring us a few hit or miss showers tomorrow evening, mainly after 6:00 PM.
Meanwhile, the remnants of what is currently Hurricane Delta will be moving into the Ohio Valley over the course of the weekend.
With Delta to our south, rich, tropical moisture will bring a few hit or miss rain showers to our area on Sunday afternoon.
Additional scattered showers will be possible Sunday evening.
