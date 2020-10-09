Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny sky today; Afternoon temperatures surge well in the 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a day we have coming up. A much warmer air mass will be building in throughout the day. A south wind will increase as well. Everything coming together to allow temperatures to rise middle to upper 70s across the area this afternoon. I have us sunny. It will be breezy at times along the lakeshore with that south wind at 10-20 mph this afternoon. Some high clouds associated with Hurricane Delta will begin to build in tonight. I went with a partly cloudy sky. A front will also be approaching from the west. Expect that south wind to remain up all night at 10-20 mph. This will prevent a big temperature drop. We will still be in the 60s by early tomorrow morning.