Single car crash in Cleveland leaves 1 injured, 1 dead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a single car accident that led to the death of a 20-something aged woman Thursday night.
Cleveland Police’s Accident Investigation Team responded around 11 p.m. near the corners of E. 55th St. and Truscon Ave. after a Mazda 3 crashed.
The driver was headed south on E. 55th St. and struck a utility pole, police said.
A 57-year-old woman was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The driver passed away while EMS were taking her to St. Vincent Charity Hospital.
Police said EMS took her to MetroHealth and treated her for a broken arm.
