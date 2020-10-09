Summit County prosecutor survives COVID-19, compares it to her battle with breast cancer

(Source: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez/AP)
By Chris Anderson | October 9, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 1:24 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County prosecutor said her battle with the coronavirus was just as tough as the treatment she endured during her breast cancer diagnosis.

Sherri Bevan Walsh described her fight against a COVID-19 infection during an interview with 19 News on Friday afternoon.

Walsh was previously diagnosed with breast cancer approximately five years ago and had to undergo five months of chemotherapy during treatment.

The coronavirus was just as difficult, Walsh described.

Walsh is unsure how she became infected with the coronavirus because she said all of the appropriate health safety recommendations were taken.

She has served as the Summit County prosecutor since her election in 2000

