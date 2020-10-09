Wellington police ask for help naming new K9

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The new K9 for the Wellington police department is in town and needs a name.
Officers are asking for the public’s help to pick their favorite name.
The four names to choose from are: Max, King, Duke and Sam.
The winning name will be announced on Oct. 16.
The deadline to vote is by noon Oct. 16.
You can either vote at the Wellington police station, by email at K9name@villageofwellington.com or through this link.
The new K9′s partner is Officer Jeff Mecklenburg.
