20-year-old man dies after crash in Portage County

Authorities say Jesse Haley, 20, of Aurora was driving a 2004 Honda Accord southbound on State Route 43 in the right lane. He failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead and struck the left rear of the stopped box truck. The impact caused Haley’s vehicle to travel left of the center into the northbound lane of SR 43 striking the 45-year-old man’s vehicle head-on. After impact, both vehicles traveled off the east side of the roadway, and his vehicle overturned onto its passenger side.