20-year-old man dies after crash in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man has died after a car crash in Aurora Friday morning, and he was not wearing a seatbelt, the Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Authorities said a 53-year-old man from Warren was driving a 2020 Freightliner box truck southbound on State Route 43. The box truck was stopped in the right lane with its hazard lights flashing and waiting to pull into a driveway to make a delivery.
A 45-year-old man from Aurora was driving a 2015 Ford-F250 owned by the city of Aurora and assigned to the fire department, authorities said. The driver was northbound on State Route 43 in the left lane with its emergency lights and sirens activated responding to an emergency call.
Authorities say Jesse Haley, 20, of Aurora was driving a 2004 Honda Accord southbound on State Route 43 in the right lane. He failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead and struck the left rear of the stopped box truck. The impact caused Haley’s vehicle to travel left of the center into the northbound lane of SR 43 striking the 45-year-old man’s vehicle head-on. After impact, both vehicles traveled off the east side of the roadway, and his vehicle overturned onto its passenger side.
The 53-year-old and the 45-year-old men were both wearing safety belts at the time of the crash. The 53-year-old man sustained no injuries and the 45-year-old man suffered only minor injuries, authorities said.
Authorities said Haley was not wearing a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries. He is the seventh person to die in Portage County this year from failing to properly wear a safety belt. You can view more stats relating to the importance of safety belt usage can be found here.
“How many times will we have to have the devastating conversation that a life was loss due to not properly wearing a safety belt? First responders should not have to experience and deliver the painful message that a loved one has been killed, simply because people refuse to follow the law” said Lieutenant Greene in a released statement.
Assisting agencies on the scene were: Aurora Police Department, Aurora Fire Department, Aurora Street Department, Bainbridge Twp. Fire Department, and F&S Towing.
The crash happened shortly before 10:30 Friday morning and occurred on State Route 43 just north of Squires Road in Aurora.
The crash remains under investigation.
