Car crashes through a Cleveland coffee shop overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed through Six Shooter Coffee Shop early Sunday morning, our 19 News crew on the scene has confirmed.
Employees inside the shop were shocked. The door is damaged, and the window is also damaged.
They are hoping to go back to normal in about two days. This is the second time this has happened to the coffee shop.
19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police about this incident, so far, no comment back from them.
This is a developing story, please return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.