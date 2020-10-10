Grand jury declines to indict officer who fired shots at teenage suspected shoplifter in Beachwood Place parking lot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 16 months after a Beachwood Police patrolman fired shots at a teenager in the Beachwood Place parking lot, a jury declined to indict the officer.
A Beachwood Police dash camera recorded Officer Blake Rogers shooting a teenager who was suspected of stealing a $59 hat from the mall on June 27, 2019.
Records showed he fired two shots into the driver’s side window as 19-year-old Jaquan Jones drove away, hitting the teen twice.
In his written report, Rogers said when the shoplifting suspect tried to drive away he felt “overwhelmingly terrified that I was about to be run over by the suspect and killed.”
Rogers says, “When the suspect moved forward he still appeared to be driving towards me and in a path to run me over.” He says that is when he fired his weapon twice.
Police footage shows the officer was standing on the side of the vehicle as it began to drive away.
Moments later, the video appears to show the officer standing alongside the rear of the car as he fired the two shots into the driver’s window.
Jones was later arrested by Cleveland Police.
The officer has been on full-paid administrative leave since the day of the shooting, making around $100,000 a year.
The paid leave followed Beachwood Police protocol as the matter was turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
After the Ohio BCI completed its investigation, Ohio Attorney General’s Office reviewed the case for potential criminal charges against Rogers, including “unlawful use of force.”
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office then gave its findings to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Beachwood Mayor Martin Horwitz said on Friday that the grand jury issued a No Bill, declining to indict Officer Rogers.
Mayor Horwitz said Rogers will still remain on paid administrative leave per Beachwood Police protocol as the department conducts its own internal investigation.
According to the mayor, the city’s police procedure manual said the police department was not permitted to have its own internal investigation until the case was handed over from the Ohio BCI and Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
The case is now in the hands of the newly-appointed Police Chief Kelly Stillman, who joined the Beachwood Police Department less than two weeks ago, the mayor said.
Mayor Horwitz said he has instructed Chief Stillman to “make this a top priority,” and he is hopeful the city will have the police department’s report within the next 14 days.
Officer Rogers Attorney Kimberly Kendall Corral shared the following statement regarding the grand jury’s decision:
"We are grateful for the thorough and diligent investigation by Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio’s Attorney General’s office. The thoughtful consideration of the grand jury led to a just result. For more than a year the city of Beachwood and Cuyahoga County dragged and fumbled this process at great cost to tax payers, to public trust, and to Officer Rogers. However, this troubled process evidences why independent, transparent investigation and review is crucial to due process.
Blake Rogers has an impressive record in his community and was immediately cooperative in all investigations related to this incident. Meanwhile, the city of Beachwood released only small portions of a broad investigation in order to present a one sided narrative and shift the focus away from their own failures. Officer Rogers was called to scene where the subject, Jaquan Jones had opportunity to comply or to flee without harming anyone. Rather, he ran right over Officer Rogers, causing permanent damage to his foot. He then remained on the run, breaking into a house, tossing his gun, participating in another homicide, numerous incidents of drug trafficking, and other felony assaults on police officers. He admitted to his conduct and plead guilty to those crimes, including intending to cause serious harm to Officer Rogers. Justice has been done and Blake Rogers can finally put this behind him."
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.