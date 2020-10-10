2 hospitalized after Perry Township crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries in a Saturday afternoon car crash in Stark County.
The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Fohl St. and Kemary Ave. in Perry Township, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol press release.
Police said a 27-year-old woman was driving a 1995 Honda Civic on Kemary Ave. when she failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled out in front of a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country.
The release said the Town & Country hit the Honda on its passenger side, and both cars served off the road.
A 16-year-old driver, 51-year-old passenger and 11-year-old passenger occupied the Town & Country.
The Honda struck a utility pole during the crash and rolled, police said.
The Town & Country struck utility police guide wires and rolled onto its left side, the release said.
Police said EMS took the 27-year-old and 51-year-old to Aultman Hospital after they both sustained serious injuries.
The release said the 51-year-old had to be mechanically pulled out of the Town & County.
The 27-year-old was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
Police said alcohol and/or drug use may be a factor in the crash.
Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
