Kent City Council imposes a mass gathering ban for any gathering of more than 10 people

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Kent has banned mass gatherings for any gathering of more than 10 people to help stop the rise of COVID-19 cases surging, Law Director Hope Jones confirmed to 19 News.
Jones said the ordinance was passed for the entire community.
“The arrival of students on campus, the uptick in COVID cases in the student population, and the fact that the county has been in Red status contributed to our decision to present it to City Council,” Jones said.
Jones said this ordinance gives authority to the Kent City Health Department, including citing a person hosting a party, anyone attending or someone who chooses to maintain a party. Jones said the department could also take up the issue with property owners.
There are a number of exemptions, including bars and restaurants, sporting events, schools, stores, and offices. Other exceptions in the ban are normal operations at bus stops or other hubs; school and university classes or sanctioned functions; distribution centers, factories and warehouses.
