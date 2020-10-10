2 Lakewood bars cited by Ohio Investigative Unit agents for violating health orders

Las Munecas LLC., known as Grand Champion North, Columbus, received citations for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after-hours consumption – Rule 80, hindering or obstructing an inspection, and permit not posted. At 12:30 a.m., agents witnessed patrons consuming alcohol inside the premises. For approximately 5 minutes, staff refused entry to the agents after they identified themselves as law enforcement. Staff told agents it was a private party. While they were being refused entry, agents could see staff clearing alcoholic beverages from tables and the bar area. Once inside, agents observed employees and a majority of the 50 patrons not wearing masks.