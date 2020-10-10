2 Lakewood bars cited by Ohio Investigative Unit agents for violating health orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Investigative Unit agents have cited two Lakewood bars, a Massillon bar, and two other bars for violating COVID-19 health orders.
C&J LLC., known as C Jay’s Bar and Grill, Massillon, received a citation for after-hours consumption – Rule 80. Agents visited C Jay’s Bar and Grill at 11:45 p.m. and witnessed approximately 10 to 12 patrons consuming alcohol inside the premises.
Game on Lakewood LLC., known as Game On Lakewood, Lakewood, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. No social distancing measures or physical barriers were in place throughout the premise. Agents observed numerous patrons in a patio and arcade area congregated in one large group, standing and moving freely about while consuming alcoholic beverages. Agents were unable to move through this area without directly contacting other patrons. Inside the main bar area, patrons congregated behind occupied bar stools.
Ringer LLC., known as Avenue Tap House, Lakewood, received a citation for after-hours consumption – Rule 80. Agents entered the premises at 11:15 p.m. and saw the front bar empty and being cleaned. As they made their way the back of the premises, agents observed many of the approximately 30 patrons consuming alcohol in front of the permit holder and staff.
10384 LLC., known as Fenders, Columbus, received a citation for after-hours sale – Rule 80. At 10:40 p.m., agents purchased and received an alcoholic beverage from the on-duty bartender.
Las Munecas LLC., known as Grand Champion North, Columbus, received citations for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after-hours consumption – Rule 80, hindering or obstructing an inspection, and permit not posted. At 12:30 a.m., agents witnessed patrons consuming alcohol inside the premises. For approximately 5 minutes, staff refused entry to the agents after they identified themselves as law enforcement. Staff told agents it was a private party. While they were being refused entry, agents could see staff clearing alcoholic beverages from tables and the bar area. Once inside, agents observed employees and a majority of the 50 patrons not wearing masks.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf in a released statement. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.