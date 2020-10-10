No new deaths, 11 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are 11 more confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 5,686 citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their 20s to their 40s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
You can read Saturday’s COVID-19 update for Ohio below.
For individuals' privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.