Northeast Ohio weather: Sans the disco, we’re back in the 70s
By Jon Loufman | October 10, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT - Updated October 10 at 8:10 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Some sun early then increasing Cloudiness with highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight: Showers and thunder beginning in the evening but mild with lows in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Considerable Cloudiness with a slight risk of rain and highs in the lower 70s

Sunday night: Chance of a shower with lows in the upper 50s.

Monday: Risk of rain with highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mainly sunny each day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

