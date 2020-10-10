Northeast Ohio weather: Sans the disco, we’re back in the 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Some sun early then increasing Cloudiness with highs in the upper 70s.
Tonight: Showers and thunder beginning in the evening but mild with lows in the mid-50s.
Sunday: Considerable Cloudiness with a slight risk of rain and highs in the lower 70s
Sunday night: Chance of a shower with lows in the upper 50s.
Monday: Risk of rain with highs in the mid-70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mainly sunny each day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
