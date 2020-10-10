5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are 3-1 for the first time since 2001, with a tough test Sunday against the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts.
Tailgate 19 gets you ready for the matchup Sunday at 11 a.m. with the most popular pregame show in town.
Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns legends Josh Cribbs, Eric Metcalf and Bob Golic.
The guys will discuss:
* How the Browns can replace injured RB Nick Chubb
* How much 38-year-old Philip Rivers has left in the tank
* The latest COVID-19 changes and how teams are adjusting
* The resurgence of Odell Beckham Jr after offseason surgery
* Cleveland’s budding star on the offensive line, a player many fans haven’t heard of
