Unidentified, deceased man found rolled in blanket, Rittman police say

RITTMAN, Ohio (WOIO) - A passerby’s Saturday evening stroll was interrupted after finding a body rolled in a blanket off the side of the road in Rittman, police said.
Rittman police told 19 News that someone walking on Gish Rd. around 5 p.m. called to report seeing a body rolled in a blanket.
Police said they located the victim, who is a man, near the corners of Sunset Drive and Eastern Road.
Wayne County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification assisted police on scene.
Rittman police continue to investigate.
Please call (330) 925-8040 with any tips.
