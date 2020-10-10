Willoughby-Eastlake School District closes all school buildings after several positive COVID-19 cases reported

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby-Eastlake School District has closed all buildings after several positive coronavirus cases were reported, and they have also suspended extracurricular activities, the district announced on Facebook Saturday afternoon.
All buildings will be closed effective on Monday, October 12 and until further notice.
“Unfortunately, there have been several reported positive cases of COVID-19 in our school buildings and this transition is in alignment with the Willoughby-Eastlake Reopening Guidelines,” the district said in the Facebook post.
You can read the full letter below.
