After 1: Colts 7, Browns 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rookie Jonathan Taylor put the Colts up 7-3 in the first quarter when he took a hand off around the left side and ran untouched into the end zone from the four yard line. The run capped off a nine play, 72 yard drive.
Jarvis Landry had a big first quarter catching three passes for 80 yards. Baker Mayfield completed nine of 13 throws for 132 yards. He was effective on roll outs, twice hitting Landry for big yards.
The Browns scored on their opening drive when Cody Parkey hit a 24 yard field goal to briefly give the team a 3-0 lead.
In a game that could have playoff tie-breaker potential down the road. If the Browns win, they will improve to 4-1 for the first time since 1994.
