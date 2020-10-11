Cleveland Browns fans are pumped about the double amount of capacity allowed in FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fans are pumped not just about the team’s winning record.
Some are also excited more people are allowed inside FirstEnergy Stadium to watch the game.
Earlier this week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced 12,000 fans could be at today’s game against Indianapolis.
That’s double the amount that could go to the two Browns home games in September.
Darren and Angela Hess drove all the way from Indiana to be at the game.
But they knew this wasn’t going to be the typical Sunday at the stadium.
“Like I said with the tickets I know they are spaced out and I know we’re going to have to wear a mask the whole game which will be a little different obviously it’s hard to wear a mask their uncomfortable but we’ll wear it," said Hess.
The Cleveland Health department had its representatives on-site to make sure the team is following the proper safety protocols and keeping fans safe.
Things like opening up additional seating sections and walkways in the concourse. And following a strict seating policy to maintain social distancing aren’t a problem for fans like Angela Hess.
“I’m not nervous at all I actually work with a COVID response unit and we all keep our masks on and none of us have gotten sick at all," she said.
