Crash involving stolen car sends 1 to hospital on city’s West side, suspect flees on foot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a suspect who crashed a stolen car on the city’s West side that sent one to the hospital, and the suspect fled the scene on foot, our 19 News crew on the scene said.
Our 19 News on the scene said the driver who is accused of hitting the other car fled on foot and ran through the Mount Calvary House of Prayer Church parking lot.
There is no word on the condition of the victim who was taken to the hospital.
Our 19 News crew on the scene said Clark Avenue is closed right now between West 58th to West 51st Street while police investigate.
Macedonia Police confirmed to 19 News a car was stolen from their city.
This happened at West 58th and Clark Avenue.
