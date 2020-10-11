2 more deaths, an additional 1,291 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

2 more deaths, an additional 1,291 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours
(Source: AP Photo/Jenny Kane/AP)
By Avery Williams | October 11, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 2:01 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,999 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 168,749 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

An additional 9,790 cases and 308 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 16,399 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 3,428 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.