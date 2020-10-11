Motorcycle accident leaves 61-year-old man dead in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 61-year-old man died Saturday evening amid a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on State Route 39.
Ohio State Highway patrol said Kevin E. Jones, of Perrysville, passed away around 6:30 p.m. after his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle swerved off the road and hit a guardrail, which caused him to fly off.
He died at the scene of the accident, according to a release.
Jones, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was the solo passenger, police said.
Police said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be involved.
Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Perrysville Fire and EMS, Loudonville Police Department, Ashland County Ohio Department of Transportation, Ashland County Coroner’s Office, Valley Towing and Gibb’s Towing assisted the Ashland Post of Ohio Highway Patrol on scene.
