OIU cites Maple Heights restaurant for the third time

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Investigate Unit cited Vivid Restaurant in Maple Heights for the third time Saturday night.
A release said OIU the agents witnessed “the same egregious conditions” seen during previous visits in June and September.
Vivid Restaurant received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity.
Maple Heights police officers and OIU agents went to Vivid Restaurant after locals complained.
Upon entering, officers and agents saw around 60 people not practicing social distancing, according to the release.
The release said customers were grouped together so closely that it was impossible to move throughout the room without coming into close contact with others.
Agents could tell some corrective measures were taken since the last citation, but employees could not keep customers under control, the release said.
The release said this case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
The restaurant may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has the power to suspend or even revoke its liquor license.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.