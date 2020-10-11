Poll: Presidential race a tossup in Ohio

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Baldwin Wallace University Great Lakes Poll released Sunday shows President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gaining equal amounts of support from likely voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The poll said Biden is leading in Michigan and Wisconsin.
Participants answered questions on topics that pollsters thought were likely to influence their voting decisions, such as President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and national economic insecurity, the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, and beliefs on the Affordable Care Act and abortion.
Biden leads by 7-points in Michigan and 6-points in Wisconsin, but the race remains close in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to the poll.
The poll said Biden is up 5-points in Pennsylvania and down 2-points in Ohio.
The results show voters were not influenced by the outcome of the first presidential debate, and that most voters are no longer undecided.
The poll said about 80% of Republican and Democrat voters and 60% of Independent voters are excited to cast their ballots.
One in four voters said they believe President Trump will concede if Biden is declared winner, and nearly all voters think Biden would concede, according to the poll.
The poll’s results conclude that over half of voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin disapprove of the president’s handling of being the president. However, 45% of Ohio voters disapprove of President Trump’s job.
Voters in each state polled at a narrow margin when it came to the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy.
Ohio voters think President Trump should decide who fills the seat, and Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin voters think the winner of the election should decide who fills the seat.
Voters in all four states think abortion should be “somewhat” or “always legal.” 12% to 14% of voters think abortion should be illegal, according to the poll.
The poll said over half of respondents show support for the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare.”
Baldwin Wallace’s Community Research Institute, Oakland University and Ohio Northern University partnered to produce this poll.
