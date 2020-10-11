Springfield Township Police searching for 18-year-old man accused of shooting a 25-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OHIO (WOIO) - Police are searching for Marquis Andre Vinson, 18, who is accused of shooting a 25-year-old Tallmadge man who had gunshot wounds to his arm and hip.
Police said they responded to the area of the Quality Inn Hotel on South Arlington Road and discovered the 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The victim was reportedly shot in his vehicle while at the hotel, and he was taken to Akron City Hospital where he is being treating for non-life-threatening injuries.
What led up to the shooting is still under investigation, police said. Police were able to identify Vinson of Florida Avenue in Akron as the suspected shooter. Detectives have issued warrants for felonious assault who was last seen leaving the area in a blue, newer model Ford Fusion. Vinson is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vinson should call the Springfield Township Police at (330) 784-1609 or their local law enforcement agency.
The shooting happened at 10:15 Sunday morning.
