42-year-old man shot, killed after fight at laundromat, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man who was found shot Saturday afternoon outside of Express Laundry Service.
Police said the victim was found shot in the arm and back around 3:45 p.m. near the 4000 block of Clark Ave.
Officers gave the victim first aid until EMS arrived, police said.
EMS took him to MetroHealth, where he later died.
Police said their preliminary investigation reveals that the victim likely fought with a male suspect outside the laundromat before the suspect shot him and fled.
The Real Time Crime Center is assisting Cleveland Police Homicide Unit investigators with this on-going investigation.
