’The Big Bad B-Movie Show’ premiers Oct. 17 on WUAB; Features 1959′s ‘Attack of the Giant Leeches’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday nights in Cleveland will be spookier starting this October with “The Big Bad B-Movie Show.”
“The Big Bad B-Movie Show” is a weekly comedy program featuring a vintage horror movie and themed segments hosted and produced by comedian Zachariah Durr and Laura Wimbels, along with regular guests. Included are horror entertainers Janet Decay and Grimm Gorri from the Cleveland-based internet show “The Mummy and The Monkey.”
The premiere episode airs Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 8 p.m. with the 1959 film “Attack of the Giant Leeches.”
“The Big Bad B-Movie Show” airs every Saturday at 8 p.m. on CW 43 WUAB. Eventually, viewers may watch past episodes on-demand at the bigbadbmovieshow.com, as well as the 19 News streaming channels on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
“With so many channels and so many streaming services out there now, it’s clear the race is on to find truly special content,” said Erik Schrader, VP/GM of WUAB and WOIO-TV. “While we continue to look for it, everyone can watch this.”
The stations of WOIO and WUAB have a history of weekend horror movie shows. From 1969-1989, Saturday afternoons on WUAB were home to “Cleveland’s Superhost,” who donned a red nose and satin cape while introducing a quasi-spooky Saturday afternoon film. WOIO aired “The Frank and Drac Show" from 1987-1988.
“It’s great to produce a local Cleveland show. I hope we can bring back a style of TV that brings back memories for older viewers and be engaging enough for younger ones,” Durr said.
