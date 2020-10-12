Big trucks still speeding through neighborhood in North Ridgeville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big trucks are still speeding up and down a tiny two-lane throughway on Sugar Ridge Rd in North Ridgeville.
What is being defined as a short cut is a major headache for residents like Rick Bylewski of North Ridgeville.
Bylewski says if 19 News and its Troubleshooter Squad had not put a spotlight on this issue, matters would have gotten worst.
“The fact that 19 NEWS came out and caught me. And we caught all them trucks that day was great”.
" I think that’s the first time we actually were able to pose that problem," said Bylewski.
Perhaps officials at City Hall haven’t take Bylewski seriously however, 85 years old, Bill Klostermeyer has been at far longer.
For years he has witness trucks recklessly speeding by this quiet residential community with no value for the people who live within their throughway.
“We’re understanding of our problem. The response was not immediate,” said a disgusted Klostermeyer.
The damage left behind by these massive trunks is visible with potholes and cracked foundation all on many segments of the road.
“It’s not concreate its black top; it doesn’t stand up to the trucks and the heavy traffic”.
Local councilman Jim Maleski simply wants to hear more from the residents and do something to make everyone happy.
“Sugar Ridge has one of the highest areas were citations are written, but we know that it’s not enough.
One of the things we can do is increase signage. We can double fines for multiple offenders”.
Hopefully, through this interview, this issue get’s the attention it needs,". said an optimistic Maleski.
For now, some trucks are still violating the signs; however, now that the word is out, residents are fighting back.
Perhaps some of these truckers might make a detour off Sugar Ridge or be handed a heavier fine in the future.
