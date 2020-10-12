Cleveland Outpost makes outdoor recreation more accessible during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Just because the temps are getting cooler doesn’t mean it’s time to hunker down and stay indoors for months.
“We knew people would want to get outside during COVID. We decided we were going to open and try to get affordable gear into people’s hands,” said Josh Scott, of the Cleveland Outpost.
The outdoor gear exchange shop in Rocky River sells and trades gently used equipment, like backpacking and cycling gear, paddle boards, and kayaks.
“We’re really trying to be the outfitter that gets you geared for less, but also, in a matter or speaking, follows you out there and shows you how to do and what to do to make sure you’re getting the most out of the experiences and you’re being as safe as possible,” Scott said.
During the pandemic there’s been an industry boom and also a gap in instruction because of COVID restrictions.
The business was started by a group of outdoors people who believe in being outside every day, so the outpost has an educational component.
“We have a lot of people on staff who are ready and willing to share their experiences, and get out there where you like to play," Scott said.
Customer Amy Ewing says the staff was really helpful.
“They are extremely knowledgeable and passionate about outdoor gear and outdoor recreational sports. This local business is a great addition to the Cleveland area,” she said.
Another customer, Ashley Andrews, calls it a gem on the west side.
“What a great mission! Organized, clean, and the variety of gear used and new is fantastic,” she said.
Scott says to get past mental barriers of going out in adverse conditions, the key is to get the right clothing and gear so you can embrace it.
“Getting people outside and getting them active is an important thing, especially during a turbulent world, a world that is currently ravaged by COVID. Getting outside where you have the space and the safety to recreate in the ways that you always have is going to be super important to the mental health of Americans, and Clevelanders especially where we have a lot of gray days in the winter," Scott said.
