Cleveland Police search for suspected license plate thief caught on surveillance camera

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police need help identifying the woman accused of taking a temporary license plate off a car on Oct. 2.
Police said the theft happened while the car was parked at Henry’s Marathon at 3106 Fulton Road.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following surveillance photo of the theft suspect:
Call Detective Murphy at (216) 623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 if you recognize her.
