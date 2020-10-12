Cleveland Police want robbery suspect accused of using victim’s stolen credit cards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police need help identifying a suspect of a robbery that happened on Sept. 30 in the second district.
The victim’s stolen credit cards were used by the suspect at Quincy Gas at 3939 Community College, according to police.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following photos of the suspect:
Call Detective Murphy at (216) 623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 if you recognize this suspect.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.