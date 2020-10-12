Frustrated Cleveland apartment dwellers pleased with progress after help from 19 Troubleshooters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in less than a month, 19 News has helped a group of frustrated Cleveland apartment residents after they complained of multiple problems at their Shaker Square building.
In September, Juanita Echols reached out to the Troubleshooter Tipline after she and her neighbors grew tired of having no laundry service.
The pay box in the laundry room at The Residences at Shaker Square was removed back in March.
The management company, Westlake-based Banyan Living, said it had to be removed after someone broke into the facility and vandalized the cash-filled box in a presumed theft attempt.
Within days of our story airing, a replacement box was installed.
“I wanted to thank your station for coming out and helping us address our situations out here. They have brought in a [pay] box for the washroom,” Echols said after the installation.
But 19 News soon uncovered several other issues, including deteriorating ceilings and water leaks.
“This is a nice building. Why let it go down like that? That’s what happens when you don’t say anything,” said Elaine Bailey.
Echols also said she and others were without hot water for two months.
In an email to 19 News, Banyan Living Vice President of Operations Emily Truex said it’s “completely false” that residents were without hot water for months, but did acknowledge intermittent delays.
“If the resident allows the warm water to run after a few minutes, there is in fact, hot water. We have advised all residents of this and told them to simply let the water run as long as needed for the hot water to get to the unit since they aren’t paying for water consumption,” she said.
Once again, just days after we inquired about the issue, the company followed up and said mechanics had been out to address the problem.
Echols confirmed that to 19 News on Monday.
But why so many issues to begin with?
“Many issues we have been trying to resolve since taking over management of the building, some dating back decades are indeed taking longer than we had anticipated,” said Truex.
Cuyahoga County property records reveal that there was a transfer of ownership as recently as last November.
“The team, the vendors, and those of us on the corporate team are dedicated to continuing the restoration of this building. The previous mismanagement has created extensive damage,” Truex added.
“We’re glad you helped us out,” Echols said, pointing out that there is still work to be done.
