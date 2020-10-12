Greedy goes on IR; other Browns players banged up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns placed Greedy Williams on injured reserve on Monday, nearly two months after the starting cornerback suffered a shoulder injury during practice.
Williams, who was expected to start opposite Denzel Ward in the Browns’ secondary, missed the first five games of this season. Now, under new NFL rules, he’ll have to miss at least three more.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his zoom meeting on Monday that Williams is dealing with a nerve injury in his shoulder.
A second round pick in 2019, Williams appeared in 12 games as a rookie and recorded 47 tackles and two passes defensed.
Stefanski also said that Baker Mayfield’s x-rays on his ribs came back negative, and that the quarterback is “sore”, and they’ll see how it plays out this week before determining if Mayfield can start against the Steelers on Sunday.
Right guard Wyatt Teller, who’s been very solid in this improved offensive line, is dealing with a strained calf and is “week to week”, according to Stefanski. Rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips is nursing a knee injury, and safety Ronnie Harrison, who returned an interception for a touchdown against the Colts on Sunday, is in the concussion protocol.
The Browns are hopeful they can get defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen) and safety Karl Joseph (hamstring) back this week.
